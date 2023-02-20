BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed data that Norovirus cases are increasing nationwide.

The CDC recently reported that more than 15% of weekly tests for Norovirus are coming back positive, which is the highest since March 2022 and unusually high for this point in the season.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that lasts anywhere from 5 days to 2 weeks with symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps.

Lisa Walker, a nurse practitioner, warned that the virus cannot be treated with antibiotics, so the best thing to do is practice preventative measures.

“Wash, wash, wash your hands,” said Walker. “Don’t share utensils, tell your kids not to share utensils at school, and don’t let somebody drink after you…it’s direct contact with some type of contaminated surface or secretions.”

However, if you do catch the virus, Walker stressed that hydration is key, and that eating bland food like bread will help curb the illness.

Walker also suggested contacting a primary care provider for those who are more vulnerable, such as people with underlying conditions, the elderly and children, as they can become dehydrated quickly.