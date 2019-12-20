Celebrate Winter Solstice in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Something new is coming to the holiday festivities this year in Greenbrier County.

The Town of Alderson is celebrating the Winter Solstice. It is an ancient observance of the lengthening of days and is well known in European countries.

The town will hold its event in front of the historic 1896 C&O Depot. Margaret Hambrick works for the Town of Alderson. She said visitors are encouraged to join the festivities around a yule log.

“We’re excited to offer a really kid friendly opportunity to celebrate and we hope everyone in the community and the surrounding communities will join us for a couple of hours starting at 6 o’clock on Saturday, December 21st,” Hambrick said.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019. People can also enjoy live music, storytelling, hot chocolate, and crafts.

