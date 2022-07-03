ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)–The famed Alderson Independence Day Celebration is back.

And it’s one of the largest celebrations of the entire year in the Mountain State.

Folks come from all across West Virginia and beyond to celebrate America’s birthday. Briton Kirby, who’s on the committee for this event, has been creating memories for families for half of his life.

He said they’re glad they can have the chance to do it again.

“It’s great to be back I mean that’s the best thing. We were worried about COVID hurting us really bad but we bounced back really well and this celebration has done excellent. We’re excited about what we’ve had this year and what the future holds for us,” Kirby said.

And father and daughter Shawn and Isabella Romano say they’re almost notorious in the Canoe Races. They’ve competed and won in all races except one time when they came in second place. Isabella says the Alderson celebration is a part of their family tradition.

“Every other weekend, when it was my dad’s weekend, he would bring me and my sister here we would play, kayak and whatnot and Alderson fourth of July was something we were always here for,” Romano said.

Shawn Romano said it’s important to celebrate the freedoms we have today.

“It’s a celebration of our country and family and getting to spend time with our friends and family is just fantastic,” Romano said.