PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – It’s National Bus Driver Appreciation week and we’re saluting the people who get our kids to and from school safely.

It’s a job that some people may take for granted, but school bus drivers get up as early as four o’clock every morning to make sure your kids are able to get to school safely.

Greg Pruett drives a school bus for Mercer County Schools. He said getting to talk to the students before and after class every day makes his job fun.

“Getting to know the kids that’s one of the highlights of the day,” said Pruett. “Little bitty kindergarteners come in they want to give you a hug, tell you all about what happened in school that day. If they have nice clothes on, ‘look at my new shoes!’ things like that, that just makes me bubble whenever I see that.”

Mercer County is one of the many school districts across the nation facing a school bus driver shortage.

Pruett said he’s helping combat the shortage by training future bus drivers to get their Commercial Drivers Licenses in his free time.