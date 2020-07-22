Cemetery offers free space for fallen first responders

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell Cemetery Association is offering a special program to support first responders. The goal is to help meet the burial needs of those who were killed in the line of duty.

The association is led by former Tazewell County Sheriff H.S. Caudill. He stated the board of directors approved the program which offers burial space and free interment at Maplewood Cemetery.

“The Tazewell Cemetery Association Board of Directors appreciate the great service these ‘heroes’ provide the citizens of our county,” said Caudill. “We pray we never have to provide this service but, helping the families of these fallen heroes at a time of need is our way of demonstrating our great appreciation. Thanks to all of those who help keeps us safe.”

The service is available to the family of any police officer, firefighter or emergency personnel who dies on active duty.