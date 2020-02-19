Census takers, Mercer County commissioners hold seminar to explain how vital participation is

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A seminar was held at the Mercer County courthouse on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, to explain how vital the 2020 census is.

Employees with the U.S. Census bureau joined commissioner Greg Puckett to answer questions about how people can register themselves and their families. Puckett said your vote and the number of people you have in your house counts.

Puckett said every person not accounted for means less federal dollars for your community.

“The number dictates every single dollar that funnels through,” Puckett explained. “The funds that come through, a lot of times, will go through the state as well, so we’ll see the opportunities from the state come back and if we don’t have the numbers we’re not going to get the resources.”

The 2020 census will be counted throughout the entire calendar year until December.

For more information on the census, visit this website.