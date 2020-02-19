Census takers, Mercer County commissioners hold seminar to explain how vital participation is

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A seminar was held at the Mercer County courthouse on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, to explain how vital the 2020 census is.

Employees with the U.S. Census bureau joined commissioner Greg Puckett to answer questions about how people can register themselves and their families. Puckett said your vote and the number of people you have in your house counts.

Puckett said every person not accounted for means less federal dollars for your community.

“The number dictates every single dollar that funnels through,” Puckett explained. “The funds that come through, a lot of times, will go through the state as well, so we’ll see the opportunities from the state come back and if we don’t have the numbers we’re not going to get the resources.”

The 2020 census will be counted throughout the entire calendar year until December.
For more information on the census, visit this website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

REMARKABLE WOMEN: Friends tell the story of Shirley Roberts

Thumbnail for the video titled "REMARKABLE WOMEN: Friends tell the story of Shirley Roberts"

NASA after school program trains future rocket boys and girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASA after school program trains future rocket boys and girls"

Toys meant for children at kids day hauled off with flood-damaged debris

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toys meant for children at kids day hauled off with flood-damaged debris"

New hotel will bring jobs, money to Raleigh County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New hotel will bring jobs, money to Raleigh County"

Raleigh County hopes to cut jail costs down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County hopes to cut jail costs down"

Raleigh County Commissioners pass Second Amendment Resolution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Commissioners pass Second Amendment Resolution"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News