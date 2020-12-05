CEO of Raleigh General Hospital to resign at end of year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Raleigh General Hospital is stepping down after four years.
Matt Roberts served as the CEO of RGH since 2016. He is resigning at the end of the year for personal reasons. An interim CEO was already hired, according to a statement from RGH Marketing Coordinator, Courtney White. You can read the full statement below.
Matt Roberts will be leaving his position as chief executive officer (CEO) of Raleigh General Hospital at the end of the year to pursue a new opportunity.
Since 2016, Matt has led our team at RGH in providing high quality healthcare to our community. We will always be grateful for his leadership and service to our hospital and region, and we wish him well in his next venture.
We look forward to sharing an update with our community on our plans to fill Matt’s role soon. Meantime, Vickie Demers, chief operating officer of Logan Regional Medical Center, a LifePoint Health facility in Logan, WV, will serve as interim CEO.Courtney White