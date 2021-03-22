CEO of State Fair of West Virginia: We’re going to have a fair

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Fairs and Festivals throughout the State of West Virginia took a hit last year when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. For one year, those working in that industry had no income.

On Monday, Governor Jim Justice announced starting May 1, 2021, fairs and festivals will return to the Mountain State.

Kelly Collins is the CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia. She told 59News this announcement feels like a light at the end of a tunnel.

“It was instant relief, we’ve been shut down for a year,” Collins said. “Our Fairs and Festivals board, we’re all in a text message together and everybody was just congratulating everybody. We survived and we’re ready to get back to business.”

While it has been a tough year, Collins said it has also been tough on those working Fairs and Festivals.

“I know that our vendors, our concessionaires, our commercial vendors and our livestock exhibitors are extremely excited as well as our fair goers,” Collins said.

Collins said last week, the team sent out a survey asking if people feel ready to attend mass gatherings. She added the response was an overwhelming ‘yes.’

“We’re planning. We’re full speed ahead,” Collins said. “We know there’s going to be some restrictions in place and we’re more than willing to comply with those, and we hope that people are patient with us as we plan over the next few months, but we’re going to have a fair this year.”

The State Fair is set for August 12-21, 2021.