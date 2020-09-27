Chalk the Walk brings awareness to local non-profit organizations in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Several community members and organizations were in Downtown Princeton letting their inner child out Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. The first annual Chalk the Walk allowed people to come out and raise awareness and money for 3 local non profit organizations in Princeton.

Organizer Rendolph Evans said Downtown Princeton was the perfect place to have this event, since the community is crafty.

“So it’s a good way to just relax and show some creativity and you never know what your going to happen when you put a piece of chalk in your hand,” Evans said.

Organizers plan to hold this event again next year after the amazing response they got this year.