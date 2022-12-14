BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One local chamber hosted a Christmas reception event in Downtown Bluefield.

The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias held the event at the Granada Theater. Local eateries throughout Bluefield and the City of Princeton brought food and networked with local city officials in attendance.

Jeff Disibbio, President of the Chamber said his office had a great year welcoming new businesses and events to the area.

“We’ve actually had a great year for the most part. We’ve been able to successfully pull off our Coal Show which is the first time we’ve done that in several years we had a successful Mountain Festival this year, of course, we had Autumn Fest and several other events,” Disibbio said.

Disibbio added his office plans to hold a Coal Symposium next year since the Coal Show takes a hiatus every few years.