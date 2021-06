BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An historic pastime in Bluefield is coming back this year. Lemonade Days is a town favorite for those looking to cool off on a hot day with a cold glass of lemonade.

Officials with the City of Bluefield hand out free lemonade on days that reach 90 degrees. President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginia’s, Jeff Disibbio, said he is hopeful the air conditioned city hits the mark on the thermostat and they are able to bring back a piece of history.