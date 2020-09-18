Change in alert map cancels Friday Night Football in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — 59News spoke with Fayette County School Superintendent Gary Hough on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. This comes after the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported the county is now Red on the alert system map.

During the interview, Superintendent Hough stated all sporting competitions planned for Friday night would be canceled as a result of the change in the county’s status. This includes football games.

That action is in compliance with the restrictions set up by Gov. Jim Justice and his staff.

