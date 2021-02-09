Changes coming to downtown Bluefield, VA

BLUEFIELD, WVA (WVNS) — Virginia’s tallest town is sprucing up its downtown. Billie Roberts, the Community Development Director for the City of Bluefield, said the downtown is overdue for a revamp.



Roberts said the community answered surveys and want more things to do and more places to eat. So, town leaders came up with the idea for the Envision Center.

“It’s a 5400 square foot building that was split into two spaces originally when we purchased the building. And now we’ve separated it into three suites and able to sign three tenants, and lucky enough, to attract the type of businesses our residents have shown interest in which is restaurants and something to do,” said Roberts.



Roberts said the first tenant to sign is a Bluefield College student. He will be opening up a coffee shop. She said a cosmetology school will be going in as well, with a full service salon. If coffee and the spa do not intrigue you, an axe throwing shop is also coming.