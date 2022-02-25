BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– From a booming coal and rail town to an extreme sport destination, the Town of Bramwell has seen many changes in its 135-year history.

Bramwell, West Virginia, home of the millionaires. The once bustling coal and railroad town now sits sleepy. However, its citizens are honoring its history while embracing its future.

Founded in the 1800’s and incorporated in 1888, the community of Bramwell was a result of the coal boom in the southern part of the mountain state. Seams of coal 13 feet high were found deep in the mountains and soon mines began to pop up around every corner.

“The millionaires didn’t move to Bramwell, that’s a fallacy. They made their millions here,” Mayor and Town Historian Lou Stoker said. “They made it in banking, in real estate, in finance, but all related to coal mining.”

Stoker is the mayor of Bramwell and the Town Historian. A lifelong resident, she made it her mission to document the history of the coal community.

Home of the Bank of Bramwell, the once richest bank per capita in America and a bustling passenger railroad station; Bramwell saw another boom in the mid-1900’s. The popular small town was known for its local fair and a favorite stop for singing legend Dolly Parton. But, as time went on and the coal industry changed, people left the town as quickly as they came until a few years ago.

“The opportunity came for us to be part of the Hatfield McCoy ATV trail and we snatched on to that,” Stoker said. “We have welcomed ATV riders, we have businesses that have opened, and yet all along we still have preserved the history.”

A history community members who stayed are proud of carrying into the next 135 years. All while welcoming those that have left back home with open arms.

“They moved maybe but they didn’t move their hearts. Their hearts stayed here in Bramwell, in southern West Virginia and they come back home,” Stoker added.

Coming home to its mining roots, embracing its ATV present, and perhaps leading the charge for the next wave of millionaires.