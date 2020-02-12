Charges could be filed following alleged fight during rivalry basketball game

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The Woodrow Wilson-Greenbrier East rivalry game is always a highly- anticipated sporting event. On Tuesday, February 11, 2020 the Lady Flying Eagles visited Fairlea for the second match-up of the season against the Lady Spartans.

With Greenbrier East leading in the fourth quarter, Woodrow Wilson Head Coach Brian Nabours called a timeout and brought his team over to the bench. A fight allegedly broke-out near the visitor’s bench. Officials and state police intervened, and made the decision to suspend play.

State Police are currently investigating the details of how the fight started and who was involved. Troopers told 59News charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The WVSSAC is also investigating incident. The commission will determine if and when the game will be finished.

During a post-game interview with a member of the media, Greenbrier East Head Coach Jim Justice reportedly made comments about Woodrow Wilson. Gov. Justice released the following statement regarding the comments: