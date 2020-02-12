Charges could be filed following alleged fight during rivalry basketball game

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The Woodrow Wilson-Greenbrier East rivalry game is always a highly- anticipated sporting event. On Tuesday, February 11, 2020 the Lady Flying Eagles visited Fairlea for the second match-up of the season against the Lady Spartans.
With Greenbrier East leading in the fourth quarter, Woodrow Wilson Head Coach Brian Nabours called a timeout and brought his team over to the bench. A fight allegedly broke-out near the visitor’s bench. Officials and state police intervened, and made the decision to suspend play.
State Police are currently investigating the details of how the fight started and who was involved. Troopers told 59News charges could be filed as the investigation continues.
The WVSSAC is also investigating incident. The commission will determine if and when the game will be finished.
During a post-game interview with a member of the media, Greenbrier East Head Coach Jim Justice reportedly made comments about Woodrow Wilson. Gov. Justice released the following statement regarding the comments:
“My definition of a thug is clear – it means violence, bullying, and disorderly conduct. And we, as West Virginians, should have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior. Anyone that would accuse me of making a racial slur is totally absurd.
“I’m extremely proud that my coaches, my team, and myself were not involved in this incident in any way, shape, form, or fashion and I’m truly saddened that the Woodrow kids had to be subjected to this behavior.
“One of the incidents that I referred to resulted in one of the Woodrow Wilson assistant coaches being cited by the State Police for obstruction of an officer.
“I am certain that the WVSSAC will deal with this in a professional and appropriate manner.”Gov. Jim Justice