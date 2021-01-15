Charges filed in 7-year-old attempted murder case from Princeton, WV

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A chase that injured a Princeton Police officer in 2014 is now going through the court process. Jerry Dean Martin, Jr., 38, is facing two counts of Attempted Murder and a charge of Fleeing with Reckless Indifference.

The high-speed chase happened during the early morning hours on Feb. 24, 2014. It ranged through the streets of Princeton, WV and reached speeds of 75 MPH. Martin is accused of ramming police cars. At least one officer had to be cut from his cruiser.

Martin was held on unrelated charges in Virginia since the incident in 2014. Ahead of his release, authorities in Virginia notified their counterparts in West Virginia. Martin waived his extradition and was brought back to the Mountain State.

Martin is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. He has a $100,000 cash only bond.