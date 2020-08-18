Charleston firefighter died of accidental overdose

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin revealed Tuesday that Charleston City firefighter and medic Jason Cuffee may have died of an accidental overdose.

Cuffee, a five year member of the department, died while on duty Monday, July 20 after suffering what appeared to be a medical emergency. His death was discovered when we failed to respond to an alarm.

He was buried July 24 with a memorial service in the Charleston Convention Center attended by hundreds of firefighters from around the region.

Goodwin, speaking at an afternoon news conference said “he saved lives.. and I hope people remember that.”