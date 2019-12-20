Charleston man sentenced in Fayette County meth case

Thomas Schoolcraft was sentenced in meth trafficking investigation

FAYETTEVILE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s office had a busy week ahead of the holidays. Several sentencing hearings were held on Dec. 18, 2019.

Thomas M. Schoolcraft of Charleston, WV was sentenced on a charge of Delivery of Methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty to the crime on Oct. 29.

According to a release, Schoolcraft sold methamphetamine to a person cooperating with law enforcement officers. The deal happened in May 2018 in the community of Kimberly.

Schoolcraft was sentenced to serve one to five years in prison. The case was investigated by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force

