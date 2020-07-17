Charleston police officers, staffer test positive for virus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say two Charleston Police Department officers and one staffer have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A statement Thursday from the city said local health officials have started a tracing investigation to find individuals who have come into contact with the staffers who have the virus.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has set up a mobile testing site for members of the police department and their families. She said the three people who tested positive are home and are doing well with few symptoms.

