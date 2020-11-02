Charleston Police to receive national recognition from U.S. Attorney

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart is recognizing the excellent work of members of the Charleston Police Department along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Presentation of the U.S. Attorney’s Award for Excellence in Pursuit of Justice and Award for Law Enforcement Agency of the Year will be held today, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

The event, located on the fifth floor of the Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse, will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Masks are mandatory at all times inside the U.S. Courthouse.

