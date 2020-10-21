Chicago adds 5 states to quarantine order, including WV

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has added five states to its quarantine order amid concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Illinois.

On Tuesday, the city announced that beginning Friday travelers from Ohio, Delaware, Colorado, West Virginia and Texas will be subject to a two-week quarantine requirement. And Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she’s considering stricter guidelines for businesses that were put in place earlier this year and subsequently lifted.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker imposed restrictions on bars and restaurants for two more regions of the state Tuesday, noting that there were 3,714 new known COVID-19 cases and 41 additional deaths.

