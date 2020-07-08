Chicago man convicted of conspiracy in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Chicago man is convicted of conspiracy in Fayette County.

Bernard Echols was convicted of conspiring to possess between 10 and 100 grams of heroin with the intent to deliver.

The charges stem from an incident on June 3, 2019. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a car near Jones Avenue in Oak Hill. Echols was one of two people in the car. After searching the car, deputies found bags of heroin, cash, and scales.

Echols will be sentenced on August 31, 2020. He faces between two to 15 years in prison.

