MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — After over 40 years of service, Chick-fil-a located at the Crossroads Mall in Raleigh County shut its doors.

The store’s final day was December 3, 2022.

We do not know the exact reason why the store closed.

A statement from Chick-fil-a says: “It has been our pleasure to serve each and every customer at this restaurant for more than 40 years, and we look forward to continuing to serve the community at our Beckley Galleria and Harper Road locations.”

Chick-fil-a still owns the lease to the location until the end of January.

No word on what could take its place in the future.