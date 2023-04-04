BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A high five – a sign of success and a job well done.

That’s what a program called High Fives hopes to accomplish when it comes to battling against Child Abuse.

With April being Child Abuse Prevention month, child advocacy centers throughout West Virginia are doing what they can to raise awareness.

With the High Fives program, you can get a paper hand to sign for a small donation.

Those hands will then be displayed on the walls of the advocacy centers in the area.

Destiny Thompson, a family advocate with Just for Kids, said it’s all about helping the kids overcome what they’ve experienced.

“When kids go through this kind of trauma and everything, knowing that they’re not alone and that they have some community support behind them really helps them deal with and process the trauma a lot faster and a lot more efficiently,” said Thompson.

Thompson went on to say it’s important to let the children know they’re not alone and there are people who want to help them.

If you are interested in donating to Just for Kids, visit high5drive.causevox.com/JFK.