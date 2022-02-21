RUPERT, WV (WVNS) – The Marvel Center, a new daycare and after school center in Greenbrier County opened it’s doors to kids in Rupert Monday, February 21, 2022.

The center will provide a learning outlet for young children outside of school. One thing that makes the Marvel Center unique is that they have a full kitchen and staff, and can provide meals to hungry students.

Head Chef Raine Dowdy said one of the most important things they’ll offer kids in Greenbrier County is the chance to eat healthy and delicious foods, and start good eating habits that will last a lifetime.

“If we establish these routines and habits when they’re younger, they will carry through for when they’re older,” said Dowdy. “And down to their children as well, so we’re doing generational work here.”

The Marvel center offers child care as well as a safe space to learn, play, and teach life skills to children ages two to 12.