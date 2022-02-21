LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Communities in Schools offers after-school assistance to kids in Greenbrier County, and gives students a chance to connect with an adult who really cares.

Executive Director Brittany Masters, said it’s important to get past the fact that some kids may be struggling in school, and talk to them about the real reasons why they might be having trouble.

“Through our support programs we can teach a child how to engage with adults,” said Masters. “We can help them understand situations that they’re experiencing at home. If it’s a factor of ‘I know my parents love me but they’re super, super busy,’ then we can kind of guide them and say they do care for you and we care for you. And the biggest thing we can do for them, is provide consistency. So that’s what we do.”

However, it’s not just Greenbrier County students Masters is helping to support, she’s also the mother of a six year-old daughter. As a working mother, she understands the struggle of finding reliable care for her daughter when she’s not in school.

Masters said before her daughter started school, she’d spend as much as $650 a month on child care alone.

“As a parent with a young child that was very tough for me. You know, we were in a single-income family, and on those five-week months that child care bill could have been more than any other expense I had including rent,” said Masters.

Masters added even though Communities in Schools is a non-profit program, her unique position as both a working mother and someone who cares for students outside of school, allows her to see that both families and child care programs are doing their best to stretch their budgets in hard economic times.

“Families are doing their best to work and have income, and to be able to provide for their families,” said Masters. “I think that any service out there, whether it be child care, whether it be your doctor, whether it be your mechanic, they have to compensate somehow for the loss of revenue there during the shutdowns, and the employment shortages.”