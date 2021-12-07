Child Protect Advocacy Group in Princeton receives $33,000 grant from state

Princeton, W.V. (WVNS) – Child Protect in Mercer County received over $33,000 in funds, as part of the $3.9 million Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Assistance Grant.

The nearly 4 million dollars of funding was split up between 84 groups throughout the state that focus on helping victims of crimes.

Child Protect is an organization that specializes in helping children who are victims of abuse, neglect, violence, or sexual abuse.

Program Director Beth Sizemore, said none of the money received from the VOCA grant will go toward administration, and every dollar will go to direct services to children who are victims.

“We use the funding to provide direct services to child victims,” said Sizemore. “We fund two positions – well two and a half positions with that funding.”

Sizemore says that the money received from VOCA will go toward retaining a forensic interviewer, as well as a family advocate and a counselor. All of whom work directly with the children that come into the center.