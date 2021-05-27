Child Protect of Mercer County raising money to help kids impact by abuse

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local organization that protects children needs the community’s help.

Child Protect of Mercer County is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021. To celebrate, the organization is raising money to continue helping kids in the area. Shiloh Woodard, the Executive Director of Child Protect, said their goal is $20,000, but any donation is appreciated.

“No amount donated is too small to make a difference in the life of a child impacted by abuse, so we would like to encourage the community to join us in this effort and become a part of our mission of battling abuse,” Woodard explained.

The fundraising campaign officially started Thursday, May 27, 2021 and will run through the end of the year. To donate, visit this link.