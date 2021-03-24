Child treated for burn injuries leads to couple arrested on neglect charges

BECKWITH, WV (WVNS) — Medical workers treat a child for burn injuries and investigators believe two adults are responsible.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said they were alerted by medical staff of a child being treat for burns on their back. Throughout the investigation, the suspects reportedly gave conflicting stories as to what exactly happened to the child.

The child’s mother Jenna Wilson, and her boyfriend Lawrence Skidmore, were both arrested. The couple is charged with Child Neglect Resulting in Serious Injury. Their bonds were set at $35,000.