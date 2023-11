BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The long wait is over!

Chipotle in Beckley is finally open for business!

Even the rainy weather didn’t stop dozens of Beckley locals from pouring into the restaurant.

Friday, November 10, 2023 was the official grand opening day for the new location.

The daily store hours are from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The location has a drive-thru, indoor and outdoor seating, pick-up options and is available on DoorDash. The store is located at 1080 N Eisenhower Drive.