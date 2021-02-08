Chocolate Festival cancelled for second year in a row

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — What is usually a chocolate lover’s dream is now turning into a nightmare with the lingering COVID-19 pandemic causing the cancellation of the Chocolate Festival in Greenbrier County. The festival, usually held in April, is attended by thousands across the Mountain State.

The United Way of the Greenbrier Valley says they are continuing to monitor the situation and surrounding areas. They hope to be able to host the event at a later date.

For those who already bought tickets, the United Way will honor those tickets at the next Chocolate Festival. For information on how ticket purchases can be refunded, call (304) 647-3783.