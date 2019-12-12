Chosen Road hosting annual Hometown Christmas Celebration

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton natives and national recording artist Chosen Road is going back to their roots this Christmas.

The band is hosting their annual Hometown Christmas celebration Saturday, December 14, back in their hometown of Princeton. The event benefits at risk teens in the mountain state. Artists, including Grand Ole Opray star, Mo Pitney, will be joining the band for the concert.

Jonathan Buckner, a member of Chosen Road, said they love coming home to put on this concert every year.

“It’s amazing. We love being in our hometown. We travel all around the world, from Scotland to France to California, we were just in Nashville a few nights ago… So it’s always good to be able to come back home and just celebrate Christmas, the true reason for the season, with our hometown audience,” Buckner said.

The event is Saturday, December 14, at Johnston Chapel Baptist Church. It starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Visit http://www.chosenroadmusic.com/ for tickets.