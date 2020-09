FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — While many events at the State Fair Grounds were canceled this year because of COVID-19 concerns, one event will still go on as planned.

Christmas at the Fair will take place this year as a drive-thru display. It will be open from Nov. 28, 2020 until Jan. 2, 2021.

The State Fair of West Virginia will release more information about the display soon.