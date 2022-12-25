PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — People from across the region gathered in churches to celebrate Christmas. What made this year extra special is Christmas fell on a Sunday for the first time since 2016.

For many families, attending a midnight mass or even just mass on Christmas Day is a tradition.

Jason Spade is the lead pastor of the First Baptist Church in Princeton.

“The fact that it falls on Sunday, to me, makes it more special because we already gather on a normal Sunday to celebrate but today, it makes it extra special because we’re celebrating his birth.”

Christmas will not fall on a Sunday again until 2033 due to leap years.