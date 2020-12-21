Christmas food drive in Greenbrier County wraps up

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department has concluded their annual Christmas food drive. According to a release, it was a huge success.

There were 460 cans of food donated and 151 non-perishable items collected. The food was donated on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 to the Amwell Baptist Church food pantry. It is located in Rupert.

Deputies and employees at the Sheriff’s Department extended their thanks to everyone who pitched in to help. They are already looking forward to the drive in 2021.