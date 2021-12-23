Christmas Miracle: Following six long months, woman finally released from hospital following COIVD-19 battle

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After a long six months, a local family is finally reunited with their loved one just in time for the holiday.

Kim Howard was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital in early June. Little did her family know, she wouldn’t get to come home for over six months.

Howard was put on a ventilator and sedated for over a month during the course of her hospital stay. Her family said that ever since she was taken out of sedation, Howard’s constant faith helped them believe a Christmas miracle like this was possible.

“I can’t think of anyone who has more faith than her. I mean she’s been more positive, since she woke up, she’s been more positive about this than we have. You know, we’ve been worried and she’s the one that’s settling our minds about it. Because she says no matter what God’s going to take care of her, so what ever is his will is going to happen so she just doesn’t worry about it,” said Shannon Callison.

Howard’s co-workers at State Farm in Rainelle said they are thrilled to have Kim back home. Linda Ransom told 59News everyone in the office was emotional when a Facebook notification let them know Kim had woken up from sedation.

“It’s just so exciting. Tears. I mean, first time we seen her like one of our Facebook posts we were all in tears. It was just so exciting to see she was able to do that again,” Ransom said.

Finally on Thursday, December 23, 2021, Kim finally was able to hug her grandchildren for the first time in six months. Her grandson Sawyer got to follow through on his promise about the first thing he planned to do when he saw his grandma.

“I’m going to give her the biggest hug-hug and kiss ever,” Sawyer Callison said.