Chuck Mathena Center hosting first ever Community Drive-In Theater

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Chuck Mathena Center is setting up a drive-in theater.

The Center is having its first drive-in movie on Satruday, July 4, 2020. The Chuck Mathena Center received money from a grant to set up the drive-in theater. The movie will be shown on a 20 ft screen.

Candace Wilson, the Executive Director of the Chuck Mathena Center, said everyone is welcome to attend, but people must stay in their cars.

“We have a limited number of spots that are going to be in the front that can see the screen, so we’re just asking people if they’re going to park in our parking lot to watch the fireworks, we absolutely don’t mind, but if they don’t want to stay for the movie, they should stay in the side lot,” Wilson explained.

Admission to the movie is free. It will start right after the city’s fireworks show, around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020. They will be showing Independence Day. People are allowed to bring their own food and drinks.