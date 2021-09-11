Church group gets full experience at local festival

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — A church group out of Big Bend, West Virginia made the trek to the Summit Bechtel Reserve on Saturday for the Adventure On! Freedom Festival.

Brooksfield Missionary Baptist, just up the road in Big Bend, spent the day at the Summit. Pastor Matt Sanders said the group is here for the West Virginia DNR Hunting and Fishing Days. He said kids these days aren’t learning these necessary life skills, so they’re getting a first-hand lesson from the pros at the Summit.

“The youth leader, his name is Chris, and it’s really his passion just to get the kids out into God’s great outdoors and keeping them outside,” said Pastor Matt.

After a busy day of wilderness education, archery and even the learning the best tips and tricks for fishing, the group tried their hand at rock climbing.

Pastor Matt said being able to bring the kids out here and show them things they otherwise wouldn’t see, is the best part of the trip. And of course, the kids love experiencing new adventures. Overall, the Brooksfield Missionary Baptist Church said they’ve enjoyed their time at the Summit and will definitely be back.