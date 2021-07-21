Church vigil held to stop voter suppression

BECKLEY,WV (WVNS) — Dozens gathered Wednesday morning at Heart of God Ministries in Beckley to promote democracy.



People came together to pray for the country and America’s voting freedoms. There are several bills being debated in states across the country that could make access to voting much harder for minority groups and groups that live in certain areas.

Neal Lacey is a supporter. He said he was there to show solidarity with his friends of color and all those who are being suppressed.

“We just believe in a democracy, that it’s essential that everybody that wants to vote should not have a hard time doing it,” said Lacey.



Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin are also speaking about these issues. Lacey said he hopes those in power will see the damage voter suppression can do and will put a stop to these bills.