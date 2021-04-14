CISGC promotes healthy habits through Empower Project

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Dealing with stress in a healthy way can make all the difference in a child’s life. Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County is working hard to give students in the county a platform to channel those feelings.

“Obviously, students are very stressed out this year. They’re all dealing with their own set of challenges but we all need a healthy and productive outlet,” Brittany Masters said. “This art project is a perfect way for a student to get lost in themselves in a creative and healthy manner.”

Brittany Masters is the Executive Director for CISGC. She told 59News having a program like this promotes healthy habits.

The art project is called the Empower Project and consists of two components. An art competition which will have three categories: elementary age, middle school, and high school.

“It’s been a really big gift to be able to see that and see that on paper through a painting or a drawing and likewise, to see all of the talent that we have here in the county,” Masters said. “These students in elementary school are blowing me away and definitely much more gifted than I am in that realm and it’s really interesting to see how young these artists are and how advanced they are.”

The pieces that win the competition will be displayed at Harmony Ridge Gallery in Lewisburg starting on April 19, 2021 where people can buy them in an auction. Proceeds from the auction go back to Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County to provide services for students in the county.