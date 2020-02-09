Citizens in Fayette County vote to pass fire, law enforcement & library levy

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The citizens of Fayette County voted to pass the Law Enforcement, Fire and Library levies for the next 5 years on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

According to results presented to 59 Newa by Sheriff Mike Fridley, the levy for law enforcement and library both passed by 90% with 1,465 voting in favor of the law enforcement levy and and 1,462 in favor of the library levy.

The Fire Levy passed by 92% with 1,504 voting in favor. This will authorize financial support to all department.

