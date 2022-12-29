BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley was checking historic properties, owned by the city, for water damage on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

City properties include the WJLS building and Raleigh Playhouse, both downtown, and Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, a former county club that was built in the 1930s.

City Treasurer Billie Trump said frigid temperatures damaged the clubhouse’s sprinkler system in several places but did not significantly harm the building.

“We do have water that we have to clean up, so we’re very fortunate that it was detected early and that the building’s protected, and we’re starting to clean up,” Trump said on December 29. “And, fortunately, we didn’t have anything scheduled for New Year’s Eve.”

Trump said the cold snap damaged the sprinkler system at Raleigh Playhouse on Neville Street, leaving ice on one wall. He said there was no major damage to the property.