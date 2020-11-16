City Council position opens up in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)- The city of Oak Hill seeks a council member to take on a vacant spot. City manager Bill Hannabass said a spot from Ward one in the council will soon be open.

The council is accepting resumes or letters of intent from anyone looking to tackle the position. This person must be 18 years of age and live in the Ward one zone of Oak Hill.

“City Council will be voting on that and then I’m sure they’ve got particular traits in mind that they would like to see sitting on council with them,” Hannabass said.

All resumes and letters of intent are due to City Hall by Dec. 4, 2020. The council will discuss the issue further at a regular meeting scheduled for Dec. 14, 2020.