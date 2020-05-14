City Hall to reopen in Bluefield, WV, more openings scheduled

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — As the state reopens, administrators with the City of Bluefield are going to reopen City Hall.

City Hall will reopen on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 8 a.m. People are required to wear masks inside the building.

The next City Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. It will be moved to the Bluefield Area Arts Center in the Summit Theater to comply with social distancing guidelines. People will also be required to wear masks and seating will be arranged according to social distancing guidelines.

Bluefield State College will have its graduation ceremony at Mitchell Stadium on June 13, 2020.

Administrators also announced the FitRec is scheduled to reopen on June 15, 2020. The rec center will comply with guidelines set by the state and CDC. The city decided not to re-start the after school and day camp programs operated out of the FitRec due to COVID-19 concerns.

City officials hope to fully open Lotito Park on June 10, 2020, but that date is subject to Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order. While portions of the park have been closed, city maintenance crews were able to power wash and paint the picnic tables and shelters. Other features were also spruced up.

The Grant Street Bridge Taskforce will meet June 24, 2020 in the Bluefield Area Arts Center at 9 a.m. The meeting is open to the public.

The City of Bluefield also decided to suspend its recycling program. City administrators are citing a change in global markets and the program is no longer cost effective. Residents can continue to recycle at the Mercer County Landfill.