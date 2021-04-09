City of Beckley awarded for healthy living

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The City of Beckley is getting state recognition for their efforts to support healthy choices. Beckley was awarded a gold level for the Healthy People, Healthy Places project.

Erin Reid with Active Southern West Virginia, said over the last few years Beckley has really stepped up.

“It’s just recognition of those efforts that we’ve been putting forth in the community to provide opportunities to be physically active, increase nutritional information and tobacco sensational programs,” Reid said.

Reid said Beckley also received the bronze level for Bike Friendly Community Award.