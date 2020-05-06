City of Beckley, Historic Black Night feed thousands of kids during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley City Officials are continuing to help feed students across Raleigh County.

The Parks and Rec Department and Black Knight employees spent Wednesday morning loading up pre-packaged meals onto school buses at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park. The boxes were then distributed to schools to give to students.

Director, Leslie Baker, told 59 News each box has five breakfasts and lunches .

“We’ve done some really inventive things or put something extra in that maybe children wouldn’t of had,” Baker said. “Whether it’s a piece of fruit or something special, like super donuts, we’ve put apple sauce, veggie straws, and things we know they really like.”

All of the food is purchased from local grocery stores. In the last four weeks, Baker said they fed 3,500 children.