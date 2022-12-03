BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The streets of Beckley were filled with holiday and patriotic spirit on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

The City of Beckley held its annual Christmas Parade with a very special twist as the city combined its Christmas and Veterans Day parades together.

The Veterans Day parade was canceled back in November due to bad weather.

Evangeline Stover, who attended the parade said she loved watching all of the floats and participants going by.

“It’s really nice a lot of people came out to support the parade all the way around,” said Stover. “I know our veterans and soldiers didn’t get to pick and choose what weather to fight in. And I think it’s great that people have come out to support them as well despite the weather.”

And while the weather didn’t cooperate much, it didn’t stop hundreds of people from coming out to see the parades.