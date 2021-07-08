City of Beckley hosts celebration for paying buildings off more than 20 years early

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– People came out to the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park for a celebration.

The city was able to pay off the building 26 years early. The original note said the building would be paid off in 30 years. So the city wanted to celebrate this achievement.

“The reason for celebration is to have another building paid off. They paid off the exhibition coal mine a little bit early I think it was last year and we are so glad to have this off of our books,” Leslie Baker, the Director of Beckleys Park and Rec.



The event was open to the public and completely free.