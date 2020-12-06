City of Beckley hosts reverse Christmas Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– People from all over came out on the morning of Dec. 5, 2020, to the Beckley- Raleigh County Convention Center for Beckley’s annual Christmas parade. However, this year, organizers said they hosted a reverse parade to help limit the interaction between people.

Director and Owner of Rhythms of Grace Studios Laura Pinnick said she is excited the city still decided to have a parade this year.

“I’m so glad that they were able to still have the parade, it gives the kids it gives the kids an opportunity to do something fun and spread some christmas spirit,” Pinnick said.

Things are a bit challenging for many families this year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic

“We are so thankful to be apart of a community that comes together and does things like this and that we are apart of,” Pinnick continued.

Pinnick said her kids were excited to hangout and spread Christmas cheer, even if it was from six feet away.

“They have been so resilient nothing this year has been normal or the same as they used too but they have just kind of rolled with it and made the best of it,” Pinnick stated.

Spreading holiday joy through a difficult time.