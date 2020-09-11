City of Beckley pays tribute to 9/11 victims

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People in Beckley gathered on Friday morning to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

A large metal piece of the twin towers sits in the middle of Word park. An annual ceremony was held there to pay tribute to the thousands of people who lost their lives during the attacks.

Deputy Chief of Police, Jake Corey, said this ceremony is a chance for people to reflect on that day.

“I’m like everyone else. I wasn’t born in a uniform. I remember exactly where I was when 9/11 happened. It was definitely sad, it was a scary day,” Corey said.

Kevin Price, the Raleigh County Fire Levy Coordinator, said he reflected on what happened that day and how the nation came together.

“We were human. That feeling that was around our world at that time was pretty amazing,” Price said.